Chef Nick's Mangia Mac

Mangia Mac

Serve 4-6

12 ounces shell pasta

4 cloves garlic smashed

½ stick unsalted butter

¼ cup rice flour

4 cups heavy cream

1 cup shredded fontina cheese

1 cup grated parmesan

1 cup grated pecorino romano

1 cup torn fresh mozzarella

1 small pinch of cayenne pepper

¼ cup seasoned bread crumbs

Bring pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta around 7 minutes till al dente. In a medium skillet melt butter, add garlic and sauté till fragrant. Add rice flour and stir till combined. Add heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add first three cheeses and mix to combine. Cook for 2 minutes till all cheeses are melted and sauce begins to thicken. Add cooked pasta and mozzarella cheese till melted through. You can either transfer to a baking dish, top with bread crumbs and bake at 425 degrees till cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown or just serve as is topped with bread crumbs.