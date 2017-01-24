Chef Nick's Mangia Mac - WSMV Channel 4

Chef Nick's Mangia Mac

Posted: Updated:

Mangia Mac
Serve 4-6

12 ounces shell pasta
4 cloves garlic smashed
½ stick unsalted butter
¼ cup rice flour
4 cups heavy cream
1 cup shredded fontina cheese
1 cup grated parmesan
1 cup grated pecorino romano
1 cup torn fresh mozzarella
1 small pinch of cayenne pepper
¼ cup seasoned bread crumbs

Bring pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta around 7 minutes till al dente. In a medium skillet melt butter, add garlic and sauté till fragrant. Add rice flour and stir till combined. Add heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add first three cheeses and mix to combine. Cook for 2 minutes till all cheeses are melted and sauce begins to thicken. Add cooked pasta and mozzarella cheese till melted through. You can either transfer to a baking dish, top with bread crumbs and bake at 425 degrees till cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown or just serve as is topped with bread crumbs.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.