Former Clarksville councilman dies at age 92

Richard Randolph Powers, a former city councilman and county commissioner in Clarksville, died at age 92 on Sunday.

Powers is the father of Ward 11 City Councilman Bill Powers.

He was a city councilman for eight years, starting in 1956, and then county commissioner for 25 years, starting in 1969.

Powers also served his country during World War II.

“Mr. Powers was a spirited gentleman who devoted time and effort to good government and his community. We honor his long service to the people of Clarksville,” said Mayor Kim McMillan in a news release. “Our condolences go out to Councilman Bill Powers and all his family and friends as they mourn the passing of Mr. Powers.”

Powers is survived by his brother, three sons and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Visitation will be held before the service starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Public Library.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.