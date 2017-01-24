Fugitive from Delaware arrested in Hendersonville

The Hendersonville Police Department tracked down a fugitive at an apartment complex on Monday.

Saddam Ahmad Awadallah, 26, was wanted for property crimes in Delaware and was temporarily staying with family in Hendersonville.

He was held on a fugitive from justice warrant for the state of Delaware.

Anyone with information about crimes in the area is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

