Fugitive from Delaware arrested in Hendersonville

Saddam Ahmad Awadallah was arrested in Hendersonville. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Saddam Ahmad Awadallah was arrested in Hendersonville. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Hendersonville Police Department tracked down a fugitive at an apartment complex on Monday.

Saddam Ahmad Awadallah, 26, was wanted for property crimes in Delaware and was temporarily staying with family in Hendersonville.

He was held on a fugitive from justice warrant for the state of Delaware.

Anyone with information about crimes in the area is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

