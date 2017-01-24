2 arrested after multi-county police pursuit ends in fiery crash on I-40

Two suspects have been arrested after a robbery and police pursuit along Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office, a convenience store at Exit 172 on I-40 was robbed.

Police officers responded quickly enough to track the suspects onto I-40 West toward Memphis.

The pursuit went from Dickson County, to Hickman County and then Humphreys County.

The car eventually crashed and rolled over at mile marker 118 in Carroll County.

The vehicle went up in flames, and the two suspects were arrested when they got out of the car.

The names of the suspects, a man and a woman, have not been released.

