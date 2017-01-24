2 arrested after multi-county police pursuit ends in fiery crash - WSMV Channel 4

2 arrested after multi-county police pursuit ends in fiery crash on I-40

Posted: Updated:
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

Two suspects have been arrested after a robbery and police pursuit along Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office, a convenience store at Exit 172 on I-40 was robbed.

Police officers responded quickly enough to track the suspects onto I-40 West toward Memphis.

The pursuit went from Dickson County, to Hickman County and then Humphreys County.

The car eventually crashed and rolled over at mile marker 118 in Carroll County.

The vehicle went up in flames, and the two suspects were arrested when they got out of the car.

The names of the suspects, a man and a woman, have not been released.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.