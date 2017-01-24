24 volunteer fire units to receive $98k after wildfire work

I-24 East has reopened following a seven-car pileup at 9:15 this morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the call with the Clarksville police department. Only minor injuries were recorded.More >>
Elizabeth Holt, 55, is safe and with her family in Clarksville after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. On July 24, around 10 p.m., Holt was on her way home to Clarksville when she got lost in the St. Louis area. She was located in Illinois before being returned to her family in Clarksville. ...More >>
Three nail salons at the center of a prostitution scandal had their licenses suspended, but that doesn't mean they won't operate again.More >>
More than three months after his capture, Tad Cummins’ teaching license has been revoked.More >>
Judge Sam Benningfield is facing scrutiny from local and state departments for a program that would offer reduced sentences for pregnancy prevention.More >>
The News 4 I-team first showed the video Thursday night of a man beating another with a stick at the Church Street Park.More >>
Fourteen people died and 14,000 others were forced from their homes during the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg last November.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday that he was naming John Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, as his new Chief of Staff.More >>
A school system is investigating a teacher's tweets about women in the military, transgender people and many other topics. Some argue it's too much for a teacher to say. Others are defending his job.More >>
Franklin police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.More >>
