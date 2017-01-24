2 arrested after mobile meth lab found during traffic stop

The meth lab was found on SE Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Two men have been arrested after police officers found a mobile meth lab during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

Law enforcement officers worked for hours to clear the scene on the 1600 block of Tater Peeler Road on Monday night.

Terry Alex Finley, 30, is charged with initiation of a process to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine. He is being held on $5,500 bond.

Alex Blake Taylor, 24, is charged with evading arrest, driving on revoked license and initiation of a process to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine. He is being held on $7,900 bond.

"These labs are very dangerous not only to the people that are doing them, but for the officers that are out there and the general public," said Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release. "The process of 'cooking' methamphetamine can be dangerous, as it involves poisonous, flammable and explosive chemicals."

The City of Lebanon Emergency Services Unit assisted the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Finley and Taylor are scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

