Skeletal remains found near I-24 in Robertson County - WSMV Channel 4

Skeletal remains found near I-24 in Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, TN (WSMV) -

Investigators in Robertson County are working to figure out if the bones they found near Interstate 24 belong to a human.

Deputies and TBI agents were out at the scene late Monday night.

They will resume their investigation on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, someone found the skeletal remains in a wooded area right off the interstate at Exit 19 near Maxey Road.

