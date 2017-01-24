Driver pulled over by man impersonating police officer in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of man impersonating a police officer near Bowling Green.

A woman says she was pulled over by an unmarked brown vehicle with blue lights around 8 p.m. Monday.

The victim said she was traveling northbound on Louisville Road when the suspect pulled her over for speeding and requested her driver’s license.

The suspect also asked the driver to get out of the car and even searched the vehicle.

After letting the driver go, the man reportedly followed her home. The woman then called police.

The suspect is described as a white male with no facial hair and a tall, thin build. He was wearing a solid brown ball cap and a black jacket with yellow, blue, and white lettering that read “Bowling Green Police." He was also wearing a sewn-on badge and brown pants.

The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

Officials advise drivers to call 911 if they feel like they are being pulled over by someone who is not a legitimate law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Department at 270-842-1633.

