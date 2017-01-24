3 injured in head-on collision in Springfield

The crash happened around midnight on Kinneys Road. (Source: Smokey Barn News)

A head-on crash in Springfield has left three people in the hospital.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash happened around midnight on Kinneys Road near Rawls Auto Salvage, leaving the road for closed over an hour.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said the use of seat belts, along with airbag protection, is likely the reason this accident was not much worse.

The accident is still under investigation, and so far, drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved.

The road is now back open and everyone is expected to be OK.

