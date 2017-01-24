2 armed robbers steal drugs, money from Bellevue pharmacy

The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

Police are on the hunt for the two men who robbed a 24-hour pharmacy in Bellevue.

According to police, a man passed a note to a pharmacist at the Walgreens on Highway 70 South just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man claimed to have a gun and said he wanted prescription drugs and money. The pharmacist handed over what he wanted.

The suspects are believed to have gotten away in a gray four-door sedan.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to help identify both men.

