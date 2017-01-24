2 armed robbers steal drugs, money from Bellevue pharmacy - WSMV Channel 4

2 armed robbers steal drugs, money from Bellevue pharmacy

Posted: Updated:
The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are on the hunt for the two men who robbed a 24-hour pharmacy in Bellevue.

According to police, a man passed a note to a pharmacist at the Walgreens on Highway 70 South just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man claimed to have a gun and said he wanted prescription drugs and money. The pharmacist handed over what he wanted.

The suspects are believed to have gotten away in a gray four-door sedan.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to help identify both men.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2 armed robbers steal drugs, money from Bellevue pharmacyMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.