Police searching for 2 gunmen in north Nashville shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The victim told police it was a drug deal. He said he met two guys in a field on the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North to sell them something. It's not clear what was being sold.

An argument broke out, and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the 50-year-old victim in the leg around 3:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

The victim told police that the gunmen got away in a light blue Mercury Grand Marquis.

