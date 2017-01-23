Police chief faces termination, but city leaders won't say why

It's not clear why city leaders want to fire Police Chief Gary Harris. (WSMV)

City leaders in Algood won't say why they want to fire their police chief, but the rumors are swirling.

More than 100 people packed into City Hall on Monday night expecting to get answers. Instead, they were sent home.

City officials say they were just given new information and need time to process it.

“Give me the information that I need so we can have a real blowout,” civil rights attorney Richard Brooks said to city leaders.

Brooks is representing Chief Gary Harris. He said he is as confused as everyone else as to why this is coming up.

“I don't know anything. If I did, I would tell you,” Brooks said.

“With this being a public forum, allegations that may be made against the chief at some point in time will become public record, and you can get the information that way,” said Algood City Attorney John Hatfield.

This isn't the first time there's been a shake up within the Algood Police Department. Last October, Harris fired Sgt. Dana Looper. Many in the community protested that decision.

Harris’ attorney said he does not believe this situation has anything to do with Looper.

So why do some council members want Harris out? There are theories.

“It’s personal here. It's a little town and it gets personal. Unfortunately, that's the way it runs,” said one Algood resident.

While many are throwing their support behind Harris, some say it’s time for a shift in management at the police department.

“I would love new management. I believe before he came up in the department, everybody got along, and ever since he's been up here, they act like they can do whatever they want,” said T.L. Reed, an Algood resident.

City leaders said they plan to reschedule the meeting, but haven't yet said when it will be held. Those who packed the meeting Monday night promise they'll be back.

