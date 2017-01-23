Hendersonville PD arrest man for indecent exposure

A Nashville man was arrested in Hendersonville on indecent exposure and attempted sexual battery charges.

Hendersonville police began investigating the incident near the Hendersonville Medical Center on Saturday.

Maurice Moore, 31, was arrested on Monday. He is charged with two counts of indecent exposure, one count of attempted sexual battery and one count of burglary. Police said one of the indecent exposure charges stems from a previous incident.

Moore’s bond was set at $25,000. His court date was set for March 22.

