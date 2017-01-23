Student injured during class; mother says she was never notified

The mother says she had no idea her son was using power tools in the first place. (WSMV)

A Nashville high school student was injured in class while building theatrical sets with a power saw, but his mother said she did not learn about it until hours later.

The mother, Danielle Casto, and Metro Schools officials tell two different stories, but the bottom line is a student’s arm was sliced while doing his work during class and his mother didn’t know about it until she went to pick him up from school.

"He lost a lot of blood. It was very scary," Casto said.

Casto's son, Matthew, was building stage props in one of his classes last week at the Nashville School of the Arts.

"My son sustained a very large, deep cut with the saw," she said.

Matthew was using a power saw when it slipped and caught his arm, according to his mother.

"It's a very deep cut. He severed his tendons off and there was a lot of internal damage that had to be repaired," Casto said.

Besides the severity of his injuries, his mother is upset because she said the school never let her know what happened.

"One of the students came up to me and they told me Matthew had been involved in an accident," Casto said.

On top of that, she said she had no idea her son was using power tools in the first place.

"I have not signed any waivers or consent forms for him to do so. I don't feel comfortable with him operating such a professional tool. It's very dangerous," Casto said.

A spokesperson for Metro Schools told Channel 4 that the school called Casto three times but had the wrong number. The spokesperson added parents must sign off on students using power tools at the beginning of the school year.

"I had updated that months ago because my phone number was changed," Casto said.

Casto said if she signed any paperwork, she doesn’t remember. She added this highlights the importance for all parents to make sure their child’s school has their updated information in case of an emergency.

A Metro Schools official told Channel 4 in addition to the paperwork parents sign to allow their children to use power tools, they are also trained on how to use them.

