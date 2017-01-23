Employee wants answers after day care suddenly closes

Pitter-Patter Child Care in Murfreesboro closed without warning on Dec. 21. With no paychecks, many employees couldn’t travel for Christmas.

“I had to FaceTime with my family. It was so sad,” said Quinneshia Mays, a former employee.

After nearly losing her car and apartment, Mays began texting Kennedy Johnson, the owner of the day care. Mays said he wrote back things like “I’m sitting at the bank literally” and “I’m working to resolve this.”

“And I still haven’t gotten paid,” Mays said. “It’s just crazy. How could you do something like that?”

Johnson told Channel 4 he’s a victim.

“I put so much money into this thing. It’s a money pit is what it is,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the previous owner lied about the amount of debt that business was in. He said the state took several steps to intentionally deny him a permanent license.

Channel 4 asked Johnson if he would pay his former employees.

“Absolutely, as soon as we get the money we will,” he said.

In the meantime, employees like Mays must wait for what they’re owed.

“You’re not going to get away with this. You hurt me, you’re hurting co-workers, you hurt the parents and the children. You’re not going to get away with it. I don’t think that’s right,” Mays said.

