Ashland City murder victim identified by TBI

Ashland City murder victim identified by TBI

ASHLAND CITY, TN

The TBI has identified the victim in a murder at a home in Ashland City.

Neighbors say the victim, 60-year-old John Neuenschwander, lived alone.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland told Channel 4 they are not releasing any other details besides the location of the homicide scene.

No arrests have been made.

Until more details are released, neighbors said they’ll be extra cautious, hoping the killer is caught.

“It’s kind of shocking,” said neighbor Hope Turner. “I just hope they get some facts so we can find out what’s happened.”

