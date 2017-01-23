Media expert, students react to 'alternative facts' from White House

A dispute over crowd sizes led to members of the Trump administration using the term "alternative facts." (WSMV)

President Donald Trump's administration is clashing with news outlets just a few days into his leadership.

President Trump said the aerial photos and crowd estimates of Friday's inauguration were purposely misleading, and the White House press secretary backed them at a briefing.

On NBC's "Meet the Press" Trump's Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway told host Chuck Todd the White House presented "alternative facts," and Todd called them falsehoods.

On Saturday, Trump said his inauguration had a million and a half people and the skies were clear when he spoke. But vetted photos taken at the same time of day in 2009 and last Friday show that is not true; fewer people attended and it rained during Trump's speech.

"I think she felt like she was coming under fire and was trying to come up with an explanation for something that has no explanation. So she came up with alternative facts," said Ken Paulson, the dean of the College of Media and Entertainment at Middle Tennessee State University.

Paulson, who is also the president of the First Amendment Center, said he's concerned about the actual facts.

"You know this country's very democracy is built on the fact that we can agree on facts and differ on what to do about those facts," Paulson said. "Most facts are truly irrefutable. I would think crowd size is one of those. You can look at the photographs, you can look at the turnstile numbers at the metro."

A fact, as printed in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is a "piece of information presented as having an objective reality" and something with actual existence. Facts are what journalists base news reports on or they risk losing credibility and their jobs.

Paulson said there's a danger in people thinking news media are conspiring.

"The bias in America's newsrooms is against whoever is in charge right now, which is why they gave Clinton and Bush and Obama and Trump a hard time. You have to be aggressive about the people in power if you're to hold them accountable," Paulson said.

When Channel 4 asked college students what they think "alternative facts" means, they seemed confused.

"A fact that someone may have twisted or changed the meaning of a little bit," said Emma Jane Sproles, a freshman at MTSU.

Some students said they think facts can change, such as in the field of science.

"I think facts come from scientists that prove something happened, so their facts change all the time," said La'Aniiah Sewood, a junior at MTSU.

Students said it's important to find reliable sources.

"These days all you have to do is go on Facebook and everybody's a journalist now. The sharing of fake news misconstrues fact and data," said Jeffrey Reid, a senior at MTSU.

Media experts said the riff between the president and news outlets matters.

"Until we rebuild the trust between the leadership in this country and the American news media, you're not going to get the free flow of information we need," Paulson said.

