More than 10,000 without power in southern Kentucky

More than 10,000 people in Cadiz and Hopkinsville are currently without power.

Pennyrile Electric said its Cadiz substation is currently out, which affects all of its Cadiz district and the northwest part of Christian County.

As of 6 p.m., there were 10,613 customers without power.

Pennyrile Electric said crews have been dispatched to restore power. Click here to view the utility’s outage map.

