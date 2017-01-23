Woman warns of 'grandson in jail' scam

A Mt. Juliet woman is warning grandparents about a scam aimed squarely at them.

"I am always watching out for my fellow neighbors and senior citizens," said Julie Wilson.

Wilson said her years in the Air Force have made her a lifelong servant to people. She said that's why she was listening close when she got a call for help. She said the voice on the other end said it was her grandson, he'd just been arrested, and he was staying at a jail. He said he needed money to be bonded out.

One problem.

"Well, that would probably be an act of God," Wilson said. "I do not have a grandson because I have not born any children. So, I am not going to play your scam. He just went blank."

Wilson said the number claiming to be from a jail was from a 434 area code matching Virginia. She tried calling it back.

"We're sorry. You've reached a number that has been disconnected or is no longer in service," the message said as Wilson listened.

She's not surprised. Wilson's fear is that the "grandson in jail" scam could seek out the elderly.

"That's not cool cause it's getting close to tax season, and everybody's going to be getting refunds," she said. "You have senior citizens who are on a fixed income. It makes me angry that someone even has the gall to do something like that. Hopefully, our seniors out there would not give out their information over the phone."

Wilson said if her scammer really does end up in jail, he probably shouldn't bother calling her for bail.

"Well, you're just going to have to sit there," she laughed.

