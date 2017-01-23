Former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer to receive Summitt award

Three nail salons at the center of a prostitution scandal had their licenses suspended, but that doesn't mean they won't operate again.More >>
More than three months after his capture, Tad Cummins’ teaching license has been revoked.More >>
Judge Sam Benningfield is facing scrutiny from local and state departments for a program that would offer reduced sentences for pregnancy prevention.More >>
The News 4 I-team first showed the video Thursday night of a man beating another with a stick at the Church Street Park.More >>
Fourteen people died and 14,000 others were forced from their homes during the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg last November.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday that he was naming John Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, as his new Chief of Staff.More >>
A school system is investigating a teacher's tweets about women in the military, transgender people and many other topics. Some argue it's too much for a teacher to say. Others are defending his job.More >>
Franklin police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.More >>
Perry County was one of several surrounding counties that was hit by heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service estimates some areas could have received as much as 7 inches of rain within a few hours.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has asked the Metro Parks Board to postpone the vote to transfer operations of the Northwest Family YMCA to the Metro Parks Department until September.More >>
