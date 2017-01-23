Judge denies Robert Arnold's request to be released from jail

Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.More >>
Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.More >>
Three nail salons at the center of a prostitution scandal had their licenses suspended, but that doesn't mean they won't operate again.More >>
Three nail salons at the center of a prostitution scandal had their licenses suspended, but that doesn't mean they won't operate again.More >>
More than three months after his capture, Tad Cummins’ teaching license has been revoked.More >>
More than three months after his capture, Tad Cummins’ teaching license has been revoked.More >>
Judge Sam Benningfield is facing scrutiny from local and state departments for a program that would offer reduced sentences for pregnancy prevention.More >>
Judge Sam Benningfield is facing scrutiny from local and state departments for a program that would offer reduced sentences for pregnancy prevention.More >>
The News 4 I-team first showed the video Thursday night of a man beating another with a stick at the Church Street Park.More >>
The News 4 I-team first showed the video Thursday night of a man beating another with a stick at the Church Street Park.More >>
Fourteen people died and 14,000 others were forced from their homes during the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg last November.More >>
Fourteen people died and 14,000 others were forced from their homes during the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg last November.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday that he was naming John Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, as his new Chief of Staff.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday that he was naming John Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, as his new Chief of Staff.More >>
A school system is investigating a teacher's tweets about women in the military, transgender people and many other topics. Some argue it's too much for a teacher to say. Others are defending his job.More >>
A school system is investigating a teacher's tweets about women in the military, transgender people and many other topics. Some argue it's too much for a teacher to say. Others are defending his job.More >>
Franklin police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.More >>
Franklin police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.More >>
Perry County was one of several surrounding counties that was hit by heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service estimates some areas could have received as much as 7 inches of rain within a few hours.More >>
Perry County was one of several surrounding counties that was hit by heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service estimates some areas could have received as much as 7 inches of rain within a few hours.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has asked the Metro Parks Board to postpone the vote to transfer operations of the Northwest Family YMCA to the Metro Parks Department until September.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has asked the Metro Parks Board to postpone the vote to transfer operations of the Northwest Family YMCA to the Metro Parks Department until September.More >>
A school system is investigating a teacher's tweets about women in the military, transgender people and many other topics. Some argue it's too much for a teacher to say. Others are defending his job.More >>
A school system is investigating a teacher's tweets about women in the military, transgender people and many other topics. Some argue it's too much for a teacher to say. Others are defending his job.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
Around noon Friday, the TBI said the girl had been found alive near the search location.More >>
Around noon Friday, the TBI said the girl had been found alive near the search location.More >>
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >>
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.More >>
Marshall Neely III is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.More >>
Marshall Neely III is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.More >>
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about mingling with some friends, surrounded by hot air balloons?More >>
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about mingling with some friends, surrounded by hot air balloons?More >>
Three nail salons at the center of a prostitution scandal had their licenses suspended, but that doesn't mean they won't operate again.More >>
Three nail salons at the center of a prostitution scandal had their licenses suspended, but that doesn't mean they won't operate again.More >>
News 4 has learned the woman who allegedly drove a car into the Cumberland River that led to the death of a Metro Police officer has been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
News 4 has learned the woman who allegedly drove a car into the Cumberland River that led to the death of a Metro Police officer has been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.More >>
Charlie Gard, the baby at the center of a dramatic legal health battle in the UK, has died, a family spokesman confirmed to multiple news outlets in the UK on Friday.More >>
Charlie Gard, the baby at the center of a dramatic legal health battle in the UK, has died, a family spokesman confirmed to multiple news outlets in the UK on Friday.More >>