Judge denies Robert Arnold's request to be released from jail

Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY. Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.
A judge has denied Robert Arnold’s request to be released from jail.

The former Rutherford County sheriff had asked to be released from jail to live with his mother until his sentencing.

The district judge said Arnold is a threat to himself and should remain in jail.

Last week, Arnold pleaded guilty to three of the 14 counts filed against him in a federal indictment. He then resigned as Rutherford County sheriff.

