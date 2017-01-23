Woman trapped after crash involving tanker truck in Clarksville

Police said the woman was trapped after a tanker truck came to rest on top of her sedan. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Clarksville police said a woman was trapped inside her vehicle after a crash involving a tanker truck.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dunbar Cave Road and Warfield Boulevard.

Police said Kaylynn Ramlow, 22, was trapped when the tanker truck came to rest on top of her car. She was released from Vanderbilt University Center after her treatment.

The driver of the Clarksville Gas and Water tanker truck, 42-year-old Ernest Exum, was also injured. He was treated and released from Tennova Hospital.

EMA Director Ed Baggett was at the scene and said he did not believe hazardous materials were involved.

“We believe the side tanks were just carrying water and the main tank was empty,” Baggett said in a release.

Clarksville police re-staged the incident at the corner of Warfield Boulevard and Dunbar Cave Road on Tuesday.

"The first thing they would've done is look for any physical evidence, things you wouldn't think about like debris patterns to determine how a crash occurred," said Lt. Steve Warren of the Clarksville Police Department. "A lot will be determined when they crunch the numbers from the reconstruction scene."

Warren added the Tennessee Highway Patrol is also being called in to examine the Gas and Water truck, now impounded in a secure location.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at 931-648-0656, ext. 5476.

