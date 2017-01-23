Graphic video shows assault of Murfreesboro teen

Disturbing new video has been released showing a violent assault on a Murfreesboro teen. It happened just a few doors down from his home as he got off the school bus.

John and Teresa Bodle asked Channel 4 not to identify their son. He has since recovered from his injuries. The Bodles said they want the public to see these videos because the accused attacker will be sentenced next month.

“We’ve been trying to bring justice to our son and to the community,” John Bodle said.

The attack took place Jan. 20, 2016. At the time, their son was a sophomore at Riverdale High School.

“Two assailants drove up in a car, one jumped out, jumped on his back, beat him unconscious,” John Bodle said. “My son says he doesn't remember anything.”

The assailant, 18-year-old Mickal Ladd, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault. John Bodle said the videos were released to him last week by the Murfreesboro District Attorney's office.

“I’ve seen no repentance on the part of Mickal Ladd,” he said. “We want the community to be safe from him.”

Teresa Bodle still hasn't seen the videos more than a year later.

“It’s still too painful for me to listen about it, and the way I found my son after the attack,” she said.

The videos were reportedly shot by another assailant, who is cooperating with the district attorney’s office.

According to the police report, the reason for the assault is unknown. In the report, Teresa Bodle said her son had been threatened by Ladd for more than six months prior to the attack.

“I'm no lawyer, but when I look at the video, I see attempted murder,” John Bodle said.

The Bodles are now homeschooling their son.

Channel 4 spoke by phone with Riverdale High School Principal Tom Nolan. He said any bullying they handle swiftly. He added to his knowledge, there were no incidents on campus and no complaints issued.

We also reached out to Murfreesboro Assistant District Attorney, Matt Westmoreland, for comment, but did not hear back by deadline Monday.

Sentencing for Ladd is scheduled for Feb. 24 in Murfreesboro.

