Officers disciplined after arrest of elementary students

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in April 2016. (WSMV)

The officers involved in the investigation that led to the arrests of 10 students at Hobgood Elementary School have been disciplined.

Officer Chrystal Templeton will be suspended for three days and placed on six months probation for her involvement in the April 2016 arrests.

Two other officers received suspensions for failing to properly supervise the case, while three others received written reprimands.

The arrests were made after a cell phone video was released of a fight between two children. The children who stood by while the fight was taking place were also arrested for not intervening.

