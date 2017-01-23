Search ongoing for serial burglary suspect in Coffee County

The Coffee County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding a suspect in multiple burglaries.

Jeremiah James Vandagriff, 33, is accused of stealing jewelry, guns and ammo.

Vandagriff may be armed. The public is warned not to approach him.

Vandagriff's last known address is on West Toliver Lake Road in Manchester, TN.

He is 6'3" with brown hair and hazel eyes and is believed to weigh 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4409 or 931-570-4410.

