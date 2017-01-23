Court date postponed for protesters arrested at State Capitol

The protesters accused of chaining themselves to the Tennessee State Capitol doors on Friday will have to wait longer to hear their fate.

All 10 people have since been released on bond.

Eight of them were scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but the prosecutor wanted to get all the defendants together on one day, so they postponed their court date for another two weeks.

The protesters said they were unhappy with President Trump's administration and the state government.

"Absolutely, absolutely worth it to show them we're not playing, like we're serious about this," said protester Rhiana Anthony. "Even if we have to put out bodies on the line, we care about our rights. We care about people who are affected, not only here in Nashville, but from Memphis to the hollers of Appalachia, we care what's going on and we're going to be there to represent people."

Nine of them are charged with blocking a doorway. The other is charged with disorderly conduct.

