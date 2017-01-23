Suspect arrested in deadly west Nashville shooting

Police have arrested the suspect accused of killing a man in west Nashville last week.

The victim's body was dumped out of a car on Michigan Avenue near 40th Avenue North around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 16, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Witnesses said the driver took off after throwing 20-year-old Giovanni Mitchell's body from the car.

The suspect, Edwin Thompson, was arrested at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane on Monday.

Thompson, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in Mitchell’s shooting death. He was also booked on a probation violation warrant and is being held without bond.

In June 2013, Thompson was convicted of two aggravated robbery counts and aggravated assault. He received a six-year sentence.

Last month, Thompson was convicted of aggravated burglary, weapon possession by a convicted felon, assaulting an officer and vandalism. He received an effective four-year sentence to have been served on probation.

