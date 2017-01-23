Driver accused of driving drunk with 2 children in car

A Franklin man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his children in the car.

Police said 40-year-old Shawn Barthel was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

Officers who responded said Barthel appeared to be intoxicated. His two children were reportedly not using car seats or seat belts.

Barthel is charged with DUI, implied consent violation, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to report an accident, violation of child restraint law and reckless endangerment.

He is being held at the Williamson County Jail on $9,000 bond. Barthel is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.

