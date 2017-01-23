TDOT releases updated state maps for 2017

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has updated the state's maps for 2017.

One of the new additions includes converting Highway 840 to an interstate.

Some sections of Great River Road were added as a National Scenic Bypass, which affects counties in West Tennessee.

Interstate 65 is now wider on the map in Williamson County since the expansion has been completed.

