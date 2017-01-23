Mafioza's Deep Fried Goat Cheese 'Coins' - WSMV Channel 4

Mafioza's Deep Fried Goat Cheese 'Coins'

Mafioza's Deep Fried Goat Cheese 'Coins'

4 oz cream cheese
4 oz goat cheese
 salt
pepper
1 oz heavy cream
1 each yolk
1 each lemon
4 leaves basil
panko
eggs
flour
oil for frying
Special items - 2 oz disher

Method:
Bring cheeses to room temp and place in bowl
Zest the lemon and then juice
Chiffonade the basil
Mix the zest, salt, pepper, lemon zest and juice, basil, cream and egg yolks into the cheeses and combine well - chill in refrigerator
Heat oil to 350 degrees F
Assemble the breading set up - flour-egg wash-panko
Remove the coins from the fridge and bread by dipping in flour, then egg wash then panko
Fry until golden brown - about 3 - 4 min
Serve right away

