Mafioza's Deep Fried Goat Cheese 'Coins'

4 oz cream cheese

4 oz goat cheese

salt

pepper

1 oz heavy cream

1 each yolk

1 each lemon

4 leaves basil

___

panko

eggs

flour

oil for frying

___

Special items - 2 oz disher

Method:

Bring cheeses to room temp and place in bowl

Zest the lemon and then juice

Chiffonade the basil

Mix the zest, salt, pepper, lemon zest and juice, basil, cream and egg yolks into the cheeses and combine well - chill in refrigerator

Heat oil to 350 degrees F

Assemble the breading set up - flour-egg wash-panko

Remove the coins from the fridge and bread by dipping in flour, then egg wash then panko

Fry until golden brown - about 3 - 4 min

Serve right away