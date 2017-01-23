Suitcase causes scare at Fesslers Lane post office

A vintage suitcase was found at the post office, which prompted a scare. (WSMV)

Officers responded to the post office on Fesslers Lane on Monday morning. (WSMV)

Police have given the all-clear after a suspicious package was reported at the post office on Fesslers Lane.

According to police, an old suitcase with wires attached to it was left at the post office Monday morning.

The post office is on the 700 block of Fesslers Lane, just blocks away from Trevecca Nazarene University.

The police department brought in officers to inspect the suitcase, which was deemed to not be a threat.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.