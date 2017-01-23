Police searching for 2 suspects in Mt. Juliet hotel robbery

The suspects may be connected to other hotel robberies in the Nashville area. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)

Police say one suspect entered first and jumped the counter. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)

The robbery happened around 5 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

Police in Mt. Juliet are searching for two suspects who robbed a hotel early Monday morning.

Police said the two men entered the Quality Inn on Herschel Drive just after 5 a.m. One of the men was armed with a knife.

Detectives said one of the men jumped the counter and showed the knife to the hotel employee. The suspect told the employee to lay down in the back room.

The second suspect then entered and the two men stole an undisclosed amount of cash. They fled in a light-colored, newer-model Nissan Altima.

No one was injured in the incident, which was captured on surveillance video.

Detectives said they believe the suspects may be connected to recent hotel robberies in Nashville.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550, or submit an anonymous tip at 615-754-8477.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.