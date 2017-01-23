Nashville airport breaks ground on new parking, transportation center

After about three years of planning, the Nashville International Airport broke ground on a new parking and transportation center on Monday morning.

The work is part of a massive expansion plan known as BNA Vision.

Monday's groundbreaking is part of a $1.2 billion plan to renovate and expand the airport, which is one of the fastest-growing airports in North America.

Last year, BNA had nearly 13 million visitors, which is about 10 percent more than the year before. That number could surge to 20 million by 2025.

As part of the project, crews are also expanding the ticketing sections and baggage claim areas, adding gates and constructing an on-site hotel with 200 to 300 rooms.

Officials at the Nashville airport say they are ready to get the dirt out of the ground and moving for the new six level, 2,000 space parking garage. It is set to open in the spring of 2018.

"It's bold. It's a comprehensive plan," said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. "We are going to grow and expand this beautiful airport to accommodate all of that extra traffic.”

This is just the first phase of the project that includes adding about five new international gates, and more TSA lanes. Two TSA lanes will be added this year.

As Nashville inches closer to choosing a mass transit plan, the airport has already designed a train terminal for a Light Rail to run on Murfreesboro Road.

Mayor Barry is hopeful for funding legislation--talking to state lawmakers all the way to President Donald Trump.

"I had the opportunity to talk to President Trump last week, and I asked him to remember Nashville when we were talking about those infrastructure and transportation dollars that he talked about on the campaign trail," Barry said. "He promised me that he wouldn't forget Nashville. So we are going to make sure and follow back up."

Barry said it is critical that state lawmakers pass enabling legislation that would help fund a mass transit plan for the region.

The first part of the project should not cause major obstacles for travelers. The first changes will come around March 22, according to the airport's spokesperson Shannon Sumrall. It will include a minor road change and a new traffic light.

"We're hoping there will be minimal disruptions and inconvenience," said Rob Wigington, the president and CEO of Metro Nashville Airport Authority. "There won't be delays. There shouldn't be delayed related to any of this.”

The Airport Authority wants to make way for more international flights. Airport officials have their eyes set on London as the first major international non-stop destination.

"That's going to be to expand very quickly, the international arrivals facility down on concourse A," Wigington said. "We are looking to add about five to six gates there because right now we only have one. We are adding more international service of course. We are working very hard to try to get London service and service to other parts of the world and we want to be prepared and the date is to have it done by spring 2018.”