Semi driver injured in crash on I-65 in Madison

The crash happened on I-65 South near Exit 92. (WSMV)

A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital after a violent crash in Madison.

Police said the truck driver was on Interstate 65 South on Sunday night when someone cut him off near the exit for Old Hickory Boulevard.

The driver lost control of his rig and then the trailer detached, sending him through a guardrail, up an embankment and through a concrete sound barrier.

The man survived with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver's dog did not survive the crash.

Officers were at the crash scene for several hours.

