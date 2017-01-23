Investigation ongoing into cause of house fire in Bordeaux

The state fire marshal is trying to figure out whether a massive fire at a north Nashville home was intentionally set.

Investigators are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Part of the roof of the home on Cliff Drive collapsed, and the garage is a total loss. Everything inside of it, including a vintage car, is completely charred.

A neighbor called 911 around 4 a.m. Monday saying the roof was on fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the home and garage were fully engulfed.

Officials said the home is abandoned. According to neighbors, the 85-year-old woman who owns it hasn't lived there for months.

Fire officials said it appeared suspicious right off the bat since no one has lived here for quite some time.

According to firefighters, the wind made it really difficult to put out the flames.

The home also sits on a hill next to the Cumberland River, so crews were only able to attack the fire from one side of the home.

"At one point, we heard what seemed to be a great deal of ammunition or something stored in the house, so we had to back out a little bit on that. And, of course, every time that you retreat and back out a little bit, that gives the fire an opportunity to advance," said Capt. Ken Blackburn.

Officials still have not determined the cause of the flames.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

HAPPENING NOW: firefighters battling massive house fire in the Bordeaux area off Cliff Drive. Tune into @WSMV for the latest. pic.twitter.com/gEU75b08bM — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 23, 2017

House fire in Bordeaux is out. Fire officials say it appears suspicious at this point because it was abandoned. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/udW7ZrmBUO — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.