Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver who hit utility pole

The crash was called in by a taxi driver around 2:30 a.m. Monday. (WSMV) The crash was called in by a taxi driver around 2:30 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)
Police are searching for the driver who hit a utility pole on Donleson Pike on Monday morning.

The wreck happened near McCampbell Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

A taxi driver saw the crash and called police. When officers arrived, the driver was not in the car.

Police shut down Donelson Pike for several hours because they were worried the pole could fall over on someone. The road has since reopened.

