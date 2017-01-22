'Property Brothers' looking for homeowners in Nashville

The hit HGTV show “Property Brothers” is searching to find homeowners in the Nashville area.

According to the casting website, the series is looking for people:

Who live in or will be moving to Nashville

Who will be buying and renovating a “fixer-upper”

Who are outgoing, energetic, opinionated and fun with unique stories to tell

Who are in need of expert design and construction help

Who have a minimum $70,000 budget to renovate

Who have financing in place and are ready to spend

Who can be able to make quick decisions in order to keep tight timelines

Who can be available for seven to nine days of filming, which would be staggered over six to seven weeks

Who are enthusiastic about working with experts who have the design and construction know-how to help create a "dream home"

The participants must be 21 years old or older and have to apply and complete the online application form

The full list of criteria and the application form can be found here.

People cast on the show will receive a contribution toward their renovation (the budget of which has to be at least $70,000). They will also receive expert design advice and a completed renovation of three to four rooms in six to seven weeks.

Those deemed eligible will receive further information after the initial application.

The show has brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott helping home buyers purchase and renovate “fixer-uppers.” The show has been filmed in Toronto, Austin, Texas and Atlanta.

