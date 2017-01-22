Man suspected of at least three motel robberies

Surveillance footage of the robber at Baymont Inn and Suites. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for at least three motel robberies this weekend.

The robber, a white man with dark hair and tattoos on his arms, approached the desk clerk at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Elm Hill Pike at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He said he had a gun and would shoot if he wasn’t given money.

The clerk backed away from the desk and the robber grabbed the cash drawer and fled.

That same man is suspected of robbing the Courtyard Nashville on Music City Circle and the Quality Suites on Elm Hill Pike Saturday morning.

Anyone who recognizes the robber is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Calls can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

