Driver critically injured after crashing into tree in west Nashville

The truck ended up against a tree facing against the flow of traffic. (Source: WSMV)

A woman was seriously injured after crashing her pickup truck into a tree in west Nashville.

The wreck happened on Old Hickory Boulevard near Tidwell Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Mary C. Kenner, 44, is now in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Kenner had just passed under Interstate 40 when she crossed into oncoming traffic, left the road and hit the tree.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is working to determine why Kenner lost control of the truck.

Police said there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

