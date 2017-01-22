10 flights diverted to Nashville airport due to weather, passengers experience nausea

Ten flights have been diverted to the Nashville International Airport due to bad weather conditions in Atlanta.

According to Nashville International Airport’s Manager of Corporate Communications Shannon Sumrall, seven of those are from Delta Airlines.

One of those Delta flights, an international flight, had approximately a third of its passengers report feelings of nausea after heavy turbulence around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The airport's operations team and EMS were called in to help.

WSMV is on the way to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

