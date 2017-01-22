Pinnacle Financial Partners to acquire BNC Bancorp

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. announced Sunday that it would be acquiring BNC Bancorp, a banking company with branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The all-stock transaction is valued at $1.9 billion.

BNC Bancorp is the parent company of Bank of North Carolina, a commercial bank with total assets of $7.4 billion.

The merger is intended to create a four-state footprint, with a significant presence in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston, in addition to Pinnacle’s Tennessee franchise.

Richard D. Callicutt II, BNC’s President and CEO, will be named Chairman of the Carolinas and Virginia region. He will join Pinnacle’s board along with three other BNC directors.

Under the merger agreement, BNC shareholders will receive 0.5235 shares of Pinnacle common stock for every BNC share. All fractional shares will be cashed out as of the closing.

The proposed merger was approved unanimously by each company’s Board of Directors. It is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

