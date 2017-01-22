Police investigating injury accident in West Nashville

Police are investigating an accident in West Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police are on the scene of an injury crash in West Nashville.

Right now, we're waiting to hear the condition of the woman behind the wheel.

This crash is on Old Hickory Boulevard by Tidwell Road, located right between Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.

The truck is facing against the flow of traffic, wrapped around a tree. Right now, police aren't sure whether speed was a factor.

We’re told the driver was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center. A friend spoke with WSMV off camera, and said the driver lives close to the accident.

Police are continuing their investigation.