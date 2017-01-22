Luke Bryan 'excited to announce' Super Bowl performance - WSMV Channel 4

Luke Bryan 'excited to announce' national anthem performance at Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan performing at the Country Music Hall of Fame. (WSMV) Luke Bryan performing at the Country Music Hall of Fame. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country star Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LI, the singer announced on Twitter Sunday.

Bryan tweeted out a video of him announcing the performance Sunday afternoon, saying, “Excited to perform the National Anthem on NFL’s biggest stage #SB51. See y’all in Houston.”

The game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Bryan’s last album, “Kill the Lights,” was released in August of 2015 and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

