Luke Bryan 'excited to announce' national anthem performance at Super Bowl LI

Country star Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LI, the singer announced on Twitter Sunday.

Bryan tweeted out a video of him announcing the performance Sunday afternoon, saying, “Excited to perform the National Anthem on NFL’s biggest stage #SB51. See y’all in Houston.”

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

The game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Bryan’s last album, “Kill the Lights,” was released in August of 2015 and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

