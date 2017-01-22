TBI investigating Cheatham County homicide

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are conducting an investigation with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office into a homicide that occurred Saturday in Ashland City.

Officers responded to the scene Saturday on the 1000 block of Golf Course Lane in Ashland City.

As of Saturday night, the TBI Violent Crimes Response Team with Forensic Scientists also responded to the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

