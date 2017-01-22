TBI investigating Cheatham County homicide

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The objects found in Smyrna Thursday night that were thought to be dynamite have turned out to be a false alarm.
Drivers should pack their patience if they plan to use the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Broad Street in Murfreesboro this weekend.
Metro Codes posted a stop work order at The Mark, a private club operating in a warehouse near the fairgrounds, on Monday morning. That came after the News 4 I-Team asked codes if they had the right permits.
People who live in Spencer, TN, say they're fed up with their drinking water coming dark brown, clumpy and smelly.
Nashville is getting noisier, and some people who live near the city's live music venues are fed up. It's sparking a conversation among city leaders about noise levels.
First police put a padlock on the door of the Thrifty Inn, then it was bulldozed to the ground. The same thing happened at Club Kilimanjaro.
A review of 911 calls and computer assisted dispatch reports show Metro police and emergency responders were called to the downtown library 900 times since 2015, resulting in criminal investigations into assault, theft and sexual battery.
Investigators are searching for a white pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Charlotte Avenue during the early morning hours of July 15.
The News 4 I-Team spent Thursday digging deeper into the company behind the ride that malfunctioned in Ohio, Amusements of America. The company also has rides in Tennessee.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.
Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday gets underway at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
It's time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma's favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.
For a few minutes on August 21, everyone in North America will be united in a solitary, awe-inspiring event: A total eclipse of the sun.
A Utah man killed his wife aboard an Alaska cruise and told an acquaintance he did it because she would not stop laughing at him, the FBI said in documents released Thursday.
Metro Codes posted a stop work order at The Mark, a private club operating in a warehouse near the fairgrounds, on Monday morning. That came after the News 4 I-Team asked codes if they had the right permits.
Not that long ago, the clunky cable box looked like it was on its way out. The federal government was pressuring cable companies to open up their near-monopoly on boxes to more competition, and industry leader Comcast promised apps that could render some boxes obsolete.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health law, dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda.
The objects found in Smyrna Thursday night that were thought to be dynamite have turned out to be a false alarm.
Officials are investigating after one person was killed in an accident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.
