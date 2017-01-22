Man turns himself in to Bradley County Police after murder charge

An Alabama man has turned himself in to Bradley County Police and the Tennessee Bureau Investigation after being charged with first degree murder in a September shooting death.

Back on Sept. 8, 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating a shooting death at Bradley County Landfill on Natures Trail in McDonald. Jeremy Headley, 24, was found dead at the scene.

An investigation led agents to hold Mark Steven Treuchet, 54, responsible for the death.

The Bradley County Grand Jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging Treuchet, of Pleasant Grove, Ala., with one count of first degree murder. On Sunday, Treuchet was taken into custody after turning himself in to a TBI Special Agent. He was booked into the Bradley County Jail.

Treuchet was booked without bond pending arraignment.

