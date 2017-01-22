Possible thundershowers Sunday evening

Clouds and periods of rain are expected this afternoon and tonight as a storm system moves toward the mid-state from the west.

Some thundershowers are also possible especially this evening, but not severe weather.

It'll be mild today, with a high in the lower 60s. However, a strengthening northerly wind tonight will usher in colder air for tomorrow.

On Monday, expect lows in the 40s, highs in the low 50s, and lingering light rain showers especially during the morning.

For much more on this unsettled next 24 to 36 hours, read the 4WARN WEATHER BLOG.

