Upset patron hits bouncer with car at Nashville gentlemen's club

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A bouncer at a gentlemen’s club was struck in a hit and run by a disgruntled patron early Sunday morning.

Metro Police say a man was ejected from the Pure Gold’s Crazy Horse club on Mc Cann St., just after 2 a.m. The man was apparently upset and attempted to hit the security guards with his car.

The suspect drove onto the sidewalk, striking one of the bouncers and hitting another vehicle before speeding off.

The bouncer received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Officers are looking for a black male driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

