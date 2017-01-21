Crystal Gayle joins Grand Ole Opry - WSMV Channel 4

Crystal Gayle joins Grand Ole Opry

Crystal Gale joins the Opry with her sister, Loretta Lynn, by her side. (Source: WSMV) Crystal Gale joins the Opry with her sister, Loretta Lynn, by her side. (Source: WSMV)
Crystal Gayle is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Gayle joined the Opry with her older sister, Loretta Lynn, by her side Saturday night.

Gayle had 20 number-one country hits in the 1970s and 80s, including “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she is also the first woman in country music to reach platinum status.

Gayle’s sister Lynn has been a member of the Opry since 1962. The two now share the honor of belonging to the elite group of country musicians.

