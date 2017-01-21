Clarksville Police identify man shot to death on Kellogg Street - WSMV Channel 4

Clarksville Police identify man shot to death on Kellogg Street

The scene of a death investigation on Kellogg Street in Clarksville. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
Clarksville Police have identified the man who was fatally shot on Kellogg Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police say shots rang out on Kellogg Street near the Farris Drive intersection just before 3 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Antonio Henson, 21, of Clarksville, was transported to Tennova Hospital in Clarksville, where he died from his wounds.

The Clarksville Police Special Operations Unit has not released any suspect information, but police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fred McClintock at 931-648-0656 ext. 5465 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477).

