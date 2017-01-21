Clarksville Police identify man shot to death on Kellogg Street

The robbery happened at the Alexis Inn on Ermac Drive just after 2:40 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The robbery happened at the Alexis Inn on Ermac Drive just after 2:40 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 45, which is between the exits for Horton Highway and Almaville Road.More >>
A man was reportedly shot in the head in the parking lot of the Z Mart on Lafayette Street.More >>
A man was reportedly shot in the head in the parking lot of the Z Mart on Lafayette Street.More >>
Millions of eyes will be fixed on the sky when a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. in August. It's likely many of them will be safely behind the special glasses churned out by a Tennessee company.More >>
Millions of eyes will be fixed on the sky when a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. in August. It's likely many of them will be safely behind the special glasses churned out by a Tennessee company.More >>
Metro police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into two different stores in Madison.More >>
Metro police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into two different stores in Madison.More >>
Federal officials say they have arrested a fugitive in Tennessee who has been on the run for five years amid a drug conviction.More >>
Federal officials say they have arrested a fugitive in Tennessee who has been on the run for five years amid a drug conviction.More >>
Financial personality Dave Ramsey is breaking ground on a new corporate headquarters in Tennessee.More >>
Financial personality Dave Ramsey is breaking ground on a new corporate headquarters in Tennessee.More >>
A convicted felon is being sent to federal prison for firing a gun before a children's basketball game at a community center in Tennessee.More >>
A convicted felon is being sent to federal prison for firing a gun before a children's basketball game at a community center in Tennessee.More >>
Seven juveniles have been charged with murder in Nashville so far this year. That equals the total for all of 2016 and is triple the number recorded in 2015.More >>
Seven juveniles have been charged with murder in Nashville so far this year. That equals the total for all of 2016 and is triple the number recorded in 2015.More >>
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >>
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >>
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >>
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
We've all had bad flights, but one family claims their long string of issues is downright improbable. They said their trip from Europe to Nashville ended up spanning 60 hours, and at some points, they wondered if they'd get there at all.More >>
We've all had bad flights, but one family claims their long string of issues is downright improbable. They said their trip from Europe to Nashville ended up spanning 60 hours, and at some points, they wondered if they'd get there at all.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
Military officials at Fort Campbell, like many others across the country, had few answers Wednesday about what a new transgender military service ban will mean.More >>
Military officials at Fort Campbell, like many others across the country, had few answers Wednesday about what a new transgender military service ban will mean.More >>
Angelina Jolie says she developed high blood pressure and Bell's palsy last year.More >>
Angelina Jolie says she developed high blood pressure and Bell's palsy last year.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.More >>
Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.More >>